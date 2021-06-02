Hidalgo County reports two COVID deaths, 122 new cases

By
Staff Report
-

Hidalgo County reported two additional deaths related to the coronavirus Wednesday along with 122 more cases of the virus.

The new fatalities — a man from Alamo and a woman from Edinburg, both in their 50s — bring the total number of COVID-19 casualties in the county to 2,880.

Of Wednesday’s 122 additional cases, 56 were reported as confirmed, 54 probable and 12 suspected, bringing the county to a total of 91,551 — 59,922 of which are confirmed, 29,524 probable and 2,105 suspected.

The county reported 84 patients with the coronavirus in area hospitals, 32 of whom are in intensive care units.

