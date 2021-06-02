Hidalgo County reports two COVID deaths, 122 new cases

Hidalgo County reported two additional deaths related to the coronavirus Wednesday along with 122 more cases of the virus.

The new fatalities — a man from Alamo and a woman from Edinburg, both in their 50s — bring the total number of COVID-19 casualties in the county to 2,880.

Of Wednesday’s 122 additional cases, 56 were reported as confirmed, 54 probable and 12 suspected, bringing the county to a total of 91,551 — 59,922 of which are confirmed, 29,524 probable and 2,105 suspected.

The county reported 84 patients with the coronavirus in area hospitals, 32 of whom are in intensive care units.