3 more virus deaths reported in Cameron County

Three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Tuesday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,662, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Tuesday, the county reported an additional 67 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 41,288.

The new cases include three children ages 9 and under, and two people ages 10 to 19.

One resident age 90 and older was also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.