Hidalgo County reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 71 more cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday and just 71 more cases of the virus.

Out of those cases, 15 were reported as confirmed, 37 probable and 19 suspected.

The additional cases raise the county’s total to 91,429, 59,866 of which are reported as confirmed, 29,470 probable and 2,093 suspected.

The total number of fatalities stayed at 2,878.

The county reported 79 individuals with the coronavirus in area hospitals Monday, 24 of whom are in intensive care units.