Weslaco couple accused of robbing man at gunpoint

A Weslaco couple is facing multiple charges after San Juan police arrested them on accusations of luring a friend to an apartment and robbing him at gunpoint.

Jewel Lynn Leal, 18, and Carlos Trejo Jr., 19, were booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Trejo is charged with an additional count of possession of a controlled substance.

This incident is the couple’s second arrest in less than a week.

An affidavit for Leal’s arrest read that on May 23, San Juan police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Ridge Lane in reference to a robbery.

The reporting party told police that after arriving to the location to visit a friend, who he identified as Leal, two men came out of a room pointing handguns at him.

He told police they demanded that he empty his pockets and give them his gold and white watch, a midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max and approximately $200 in cash, according to the affidavit.

The suspects made the man sit on a sofa while Leal went outside to his red 2002 Ford Mustang for several minutes before returning to the apartment with documents, a gold Michael Kors watch and his car keys, the affidavit stated.

During the incident, the man heard one of the male subjects say his name was “Trejo,” before he was told to leave the apartment, according to the affidavit. The other man is named Saul Ramirez and county jail records don’t reflect that he’s been arrested.

Police ran a records check on the location and got a hit for Leal and Trejo, who both lived there and had been arrested just five days prior, on May 19, on drug charges, authorities say.

And when the couple got arrested on the aggravated robbery charge, they would again be facing drug charges.

Police executed a search warrant at the apartment at 7 a.m. Wednesday and took them both into custody.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found more than a pound of marijuana and a plastic bottle containing 473 grams of Hydrochloride, a controlled substance.

Leal remains jailed on a total of $300,000 in bonds while Trejo remains incarcerated on a total of $350,000 in bonds, records show.