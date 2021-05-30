Pharr man caught with 13 kilos of cocaine after tip

Drug Enforcement Administration officials tracked down a load of more than 13 kilograms of cocaine after they allegedly received a tip, records show.

The criminal complaint filed last week for Jonhatan Alvarado Arreazola states the 22-year-old man was found in possession of more than 13 kilograms of cocaine at his residence in Pharr as a result of information received by DEA agents.

On May 17, DEA agents received information that large quantities of cocaine were being held at a house in Pharr, so agents went to the home and knocked on the door, the criminal complaint said.

Alvarado allegedly gave the agents consent to search his house.

“Agents then found and seized 12 bricks of suspected narcotics in a closet located in one of the bedrooms in the residence. The suspected narcotics field tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 13.15 kilograms,” the document stated.

After the discovery of the wrapped cocaine bricks, agents spoke with Alvarado.

“Alvarado stated he knew the narcotics were in the residence, and he would store the narcotics for intended payment,” the complaint stated.

On Tuesday, the court denied bond for Alvarado during a videoconference hearing in which the court heard from the government and Alvarado’s defense attorney, records show.