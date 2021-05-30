Brownsville to remember fallen soldiers

Brownsville is preparing to honor its fallen soldiers and others during two Memorial Day events scheduled for Monday.

The first event will begin at 8:15 a.m. at Hanna High School where the American Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1 will hold a ceremony remembering the 28 men from Brownsville who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. Their names are inscribed on a plaque in front of the high school.

The plaque is erected in front of the high school because at one time all of the Brownsville men killed in the Vietnam War attended Brownsville High School, when it was located on Palm Boulevard. Many years later, the high school was located to its current location at 2615 E. Price Road and renamed Hanna High School.

According to the veterans chapter, Brownsville’s first casualty in the Vietnam War occurred on May 26, 1966. Twenty-seven more occurred until the last casualty from Brownsville was reported on June 5, 1972.

“They gave up their dreams and future to serve our country,” writes Rogelio A. Rocha, vice commander of the American Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1, in an email.

The memorial events continue with the 22nd annual Silent March that will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Central and Boca Chica Boulevards in front of the H-E-B.

The Silent March will take off from that location and end at the Veterans Park on Central Boulevard

Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear facial coverings. And since it is a Silent March, attendees are encouraged to remember those who passed as they walk in silence.

Tiny Barrientes, the event organizer, said he has been receiving lots of phone calls from individuals wanting information about the event and also wanting to volunteer for the event.

“It’s amazing how people are calling to volunteer,” Barrientes.

The event will include the singing of the national anthem, the 21-gun salute, a prayer and a few speakers. Light refreshments will also be provided.

The decorating of the park, raising of the flags at the setting up of tents will begin early Saturday morning.

“It’s amazing that people want to get out and do something,” Barrientes said.

Although the annual march was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, retired U.S Army Sgt. Enrique Castillo Jr. decided he would walk on his own to honor the memory of his mentor and confidant 1st Class Sgt. Russell P. Borea, of Tuscon, Arizona, who died Jan. 19, 2007 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.