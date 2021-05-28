Traffic stop leads to discovery of 346 pounds of marijuana

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 346 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop in Rio Grande City.

A trooper working on Operation Lone Star a week ago stopped a vehicle in Starr County at approximately 6:50 p.m. May 23, according to a news release from the agency.

The trooper saw that a white Chevy SUV traveling south from U.S. Highway 83 in Rio Grande City failed to yield the right of way and narrowly avoided a collision.

When the trooper tried to stop the driver, the driver stopped the vehicle near a gate and he and approximately 10 other men tossed large bundles from inside the vehicle over the gate before taking off into the brush.

Troopers recovered 16 plastic wrapped bundles containing marijuana. The drugs have an estimated street value of $103,800.

No arrests have been made.