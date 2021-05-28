San Benito man dies from COVID-19 related causes

A San Benito man in his 50s has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Friday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county to 1,659, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Friday evening.

Also Friday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 20 COVID-19 cases. All but two of the new cases are laboratory reports of COVID-19 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, the health department said.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Cameron County to 41,221, the health department said.

The new cases include one person in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 11 people in the age group of 10 to 19, three people in their 20s, two people in their 30s, one person in his 40s and two people in their 50s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito.

There have also been an additional 32 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 38,716.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Friday, 55.07% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 68.83% has received at least one dose. In addition, 76.98% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 86.55% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.