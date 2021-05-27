Five COVID-related deaths reported in RGV

Hidalgo County officials reported Thursday that 133 people tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to three deaths related to the virus.

The three people who succumbed to the virus were two men in their 20s from Donna and Pharr, and a Pharr woman 70 or older, increasing the county’s death toll to 2,877.

Of the 133 new cases reported by the Health and Human Services Department, 56 were confirmed, 36 probable and 41 suspected.

The majority of cases reported Thursday were led by people 19 and under, with a total of 41 cases. Adults in their 40s were the next-highest group reported Thursday, with a total of 25 cases. Young adults in their 20s trailed behind with 21 cases.

The total number of cases reported in Hidalgo County is 91,269. Of that total, 59,826 are confirmed, 29,402 are probable and 2,041 are suspected.

According to a release from the county, a total of 749 cases are active.

Officials also reported 89 people are hospitalized in county hospitals, with 27 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 150 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, increasing that total to 87,643.

As of Thursday, a total of 508,468 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 419,199 results returning negative.

In Cameron County, officials reported a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases Thursday and two deaths related to the virus, according to a county news release.

The county’s two deaths included a Primera woman in their 30s and a Harlingen man 90 or older, increasing Cameron County’s death toll to 1,658.

Of the 35 cases reported Thursday, Cameron County officials noted 21 cases were from facilities housing unaccompanied minors, such as shelters and detention centers.

Of the 21 reported from the facilities, the majority of cases were from individuals in the age group 10-19, with 17 cases. The remaining four cases were two children under 9 and two men in their 20s and 30s.

The remaining 14 positive cases in Cameron County were also led by the age group 10-19 with four cases. The remaining ten included: two young adults in their 20s, three adults in their 30s, a Brownsville woman in their 40s, two men in their 50s, one San Benito woman in their 60s and a Brownsville man in their 70s.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County is 41,201.

Additionally, the county also reported 42 individuals recovered from the virus on Thursday, increasing that total to 38,684.

As for vaccination efforts, Cameron County officials said 54.73 percent of their 12 and older population are fully vaccinated, with 68.52 percent receiving at least one dose.