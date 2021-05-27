The months-long drought which has been throttling the Rio Grande Valley has broken.

Heavy rains of the past month, unusual by historical climate averages, managed to disperse drought conditions across practically the entire region, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday.

Just six weeks ago, the entire Valley was in some level of drought, ranging from moderate drought along coastal Cameron County to severe drought in the rest of Cameron and Willacy County, and west Willacy and the southern half of Hidalgo County was in extreme drought.

Northern Hidalgo County, southern Brooks County and western Starr County were in the grip of exceptional drought conditions, which continued for about 100 miles up the Rio Grande toward Laredo.

But the unusual springtime rains which accompanied strong thunderstorms washed away the dry conditions in most of these areas.

Brownsville, for example, has received 4.78 inches of rain this month through May 26. The city averages just 2.64 inches of rain in May.

Harlingen was even wetter, having received 7.68 inches of rain this month, more than double the 3.06 inches which it usually receives during May.

McAllen, too, had a wet month, receiving 3.89 inches of rain, far above its usual May total of 2.25 inches.

As of Thursday, the only areas still in drought mode in the Valley were in northwest Hidalgo County, where moderate drought conditions apply, and most of Starr County, which remains in moderate to severe drought conditions.

The rest of the Valley — Cameron County, Willacy County and the rest of Hidalgo County — are completely free of drought conditions, which have persisted for most of 2021.

So Valley residents can once again get out and enjoy their lush, green lawns.

As soon as the mosquitoes go away.