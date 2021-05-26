Hidalgo County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 177 positive cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

The four deaths include an Edinburg man in his 60s, a Pharr woman in her 40s, a Pharr man in his 40s, and a Pharr man over the age of 70. Wednesday’s reported deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,874.

The county’s 177 positive cases include 135 cases that are confirmed and 34 cases that are probable. They raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 91,136, including 59,766 confirmed cases, 29,370 probable cases, and 2,000 suspect cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 100 people in county hospitals with the virus, with 28 people in intensive care units. The county reported 156 people were released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 87,493.

There are 769 net active cases in Hidalgo County.

The county has administered a total of 507,792 COVID-19 tests, and 416,656 had negative results.