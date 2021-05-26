Former Brownsville police officer arrested on drug charge

A former Brownsville police officer remains in federal custody following his arrest on a drug charge.

Jose Salinas, 52, appeared in federal court today where he made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan.

According to a federal indictment handed down on Tuesday, Salinas is accused of using a residence in Brownsville for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine and cocaine in March of 2020.

Morgan ordered that Salinas be held without bond until his next court appearance which is scheduled for June 14.

Brownsville Police Department spokesman Martin Sandoval said the FBI in collaboration with the police department effected the arrest of Salinas.

Salinas faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $500,000 plus three years of supervised release if he is found guilty of the charge.