DPS: Los Fresnos crash victims ‘burned beyond recognition’

By
Staff Report
-
Emergency vehicles respond to a deadly accident near Los Fresnos Monday morning that left two men dead. (Courtesy photo)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early Monday crash in Los Fresnos that left two men dead after their vehicle struck a tree. 

According to the release, the incident occurred on FM 510 east of Share 28 Road in Los Fresnos at about 6:45 a.m.

The driver of a white 2007 Toyota Tundra, along with a passenger, was traveling eastbound, when for “unknown reasons” lost control, veered to the northbound lane and off the roadway, DPS said of their preliminary investigation findings.

The men struck a tree, where the Toyota was “engulfed in flames,” according to the release. 

The victims were 31-year-old Eric Gonzalez and 24-year-old Roberto Quezada, who DPS said in their release were “burned beyond recognition.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR