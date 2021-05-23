State jobless outlook continues to brighten; Valley still high

The state jobless rate is slowly righting itself after a year of pandemic-related turmoil, but Valley unemployment numbers for April still rank among the state’s highest.

Overall, the Texas Workforce Commission in its latest data announced Texas added 13,000 non-agricultural jobs in April, marking gains in 11 of the past 12 months. The state jobless rate for April stands at 6.7 percent, above the national average of 5.7 percent.

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission Metropolitan Statistical Area retained its standing in April as having the highest unemployment rate in the state at 10.3 percent. That was down from 11.1 percent in March.

The Brownsville-Harlingen MSA for April recorded a jobless rate of 9.1 percent, down from 10.0 percent in March.

Both MSAs, however, were far better than a year ago, when the jobless rate in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA was 17.5 percent and the rate in Brownsville-Harlingen was 16.2 percent.

“The decrease in the unemployment rate in Texas shows continued strength of our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.

In April, the Leisure and Hospitality industry led the way, adding 14,100 jobs. Government employment increased by 11,300 positions. The Professional and Business Services industry followed with a gain of 8,300 jobs.

“This month continues to show job growth and career opportunities for Texans as the economy strengthens,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

The Amarillo MSA recorded April’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a rate of 4.0 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.5 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 4.6 percent.

Following McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, the state’s highest rates were in the Odessa MSA and the Beaumont-Port Arthur MSA, both at 9.9 percent.