Local NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Courthouse construction nears completion with public access set for 2022 Almost in session By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - May 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Hidalgo County says the new courthouse will be the largest vertically constructed public building in the history of the Rio Grande Valley. Read the full story here. The front of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Oscar Garcia. program manager, points to different building and features at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Adimistrators and media tour the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Oscar Garcia, program manager, walks through the first floor of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A construction worker walks near the entrance of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A holding cell can be seen at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A holding cell for inmates can be seen in the the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The Hidalgo County Courthouse can be seen through the windows of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A courtroom is shown during a tour of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)