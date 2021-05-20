Mission couple charged with stealing from Texas Health and Human Services

A Mission couple has been charged with theft over allegations they bilked the state of Texas out of nearly $50,000 in food stamp and Children’s Medicaid benefits dating back to 2015.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 constables arrested 50-year-old Carlos Chapa and 52-year-old Maria Teresa Chapa on Tuesday and charged the couple with theft, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that the couple submitted 12 false applications to Texas Health and Human Services between 2015 and 2019.

“Maria Teresa Chapa failed to report that her spouse Carlos A. Chapa has full access and authority over a Corporation Business checking account with Plains Capital Bank under Quality Industrial Solutions in which he has unearned income deposited into monthly,” the affidavit states.

Investigators allege that Chapa knew his wife received food stamp and Children’s Medicaid benefits and knew that the Quality Industrial Solutions checking account he had access to was not being reported to Texas Health and Human Services.

“Carlos A. Chapa was the person interviewed during this investigation and he admitted to completing the applications together with his wife Maria Teresa Chapa,” the affidavit states.

Monthly deposits to that account would have made his wife ineligible for the benefits had she reported all the unearned income, according to investigators.

The affidavit says she received $24,481 in excessive food stamp benefits and $24,236.67 in excessive Children’s Medicaid benefits during the alleged fraudulent activity.

The husband and wife received $10,000 cash bonds and bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, records show.