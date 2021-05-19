TPWD releases 2021-22 hunting season dates

The promised additional days for the Special White-Winged Dove Days are now official.

The enhanced white-winged season was announced months ago, and now the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has released the dates which take the early-season dove season from four days to six.

The Special White-Winged Dove Days will be available to shooters only in the South Zone, and this year will be held From Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-12.

The first session of the regular dove season then begins on Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 31. The late season dates are Dec. 17 through Jan. 21.

Bag limits during the special season are 15 white-winged, mourning and white-tipped doves total, to include no more than two mourning doves and two white-tipped doves. Possession limit is three times the daily limit.

The TPWD also released the dates for white-tailed deer hunting.

Here in the South Zone, the general gun season begins Nov. 6 and runs through Jan. 16.

The Youth-only season is Oct. 30-31, and Jan. 3 through Jan. 16.

The Special Late season runs from Jan. 17-30. Archery white-tailed deer season is Oct. 2 through Nov. 5.

Duck season in the South Zone will run from Nov. 6-28, and from Dec. 11-Jan. 30.

The South Zone fall season for the Rio Grande turkey runs from Nov. 6 through Jan. 16 (Nov. 6-Feb. 27 in Brooks, Kenedy, Kleberg and Willacy counties).

The spring Rio Grande turkey season runs from March 19-May 1.

