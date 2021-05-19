Hidalgo County reports 198 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

Hidalgo County reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with four deaths related to the virus.

Out of the new cases, 150 were reported as confirmed and 48 as probable, bringing the county to a total of 90,589 cases, 59,480 of which are confirmed, 29,229 probable and 1,880 suspected.

Wednesday’s fatalities included a woman older than 70 from Donna, a woman older than 70 from Edinburg, a McAllen man in his 40s and a woman from San Juan in her 50s.

Those casualties bring the county to a total of 2,862 deaths.

Currently, 98 individuals are in area hospitals with the virus, 28 of them in intensive care units.