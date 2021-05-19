2 more virus deaths reported in Cameron County

Two more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Tuesday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,647, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Tuesday, the county reported an additional 29 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 40,955.

The new cases include two children ages 9 and under, and four people ages 10 to 19.

One resident age 80 to 89 was also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.