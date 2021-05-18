Edinburg calls on Hidalgo Co. Appraisal District to freeze property valuations

The Edinburg City Council urged the Hidalgo County Appraisal District to freeze property tax valuations to provide relief to residents who may have already been financially burdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling on the Hidalgo County Appraisal District to freeze valuations and extend deadlines for their residents.

“A lot of people have been calling me, a lot of people have been calling the council,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said during the meeting. “They’ve also been very, very vocal in public comments over the last several meetings and we kind of felt like we had to do something and we had to take a stand.”

Molina added that concerned residents had expressed concern to him over significant increases to their property valuations for 2021 and said he and the council felt that those increased valuations would pose an additional financial burden to residents who had already been feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.

The council’s resolution noted that because of the pandemic, small businesses were forced to close or limit operations and were contemplating layoffs if they hadn’t already.

“We want our residents to know that not only do we hear your concerns, but we also understand and agree with where you’re coming from,” Molina said. “That is why the Edinburg city council are making this request to the Hidalgo County (appraisal district) and may they freeze the new property valuations for 2021.”

He said they were also asking that the appraisal district extend deadlines for residents to pay those taxes.

“It grants a moratorium on property tax penalties and interests and also ensures every citizen the right and opportunity to appeal and contest the new increase in valuation in their property,” Molina said of their request.

He added he would also meet with mayors of neighboring cities on the issue.