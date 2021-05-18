Brownsville to hold Moderna clinic on Wednesday

The City of Brownsville will hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building, 301 Mexico Blvd.

The city set up the clinic in the afternoon hoping it will be easier for residents who may not have been able to attend past vaccination clinics that were scheduled in the morning.

Second dose Moderna vaccines will be given to those who received the first vaccine on Wednesday, April 21. Those residents have been automatically registered for this event and do not need to pre-register.

Residents in need of a first dose vaccine, may register for this event online at www.btxcares.com, by calling the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012, or on site with a team members.

Once registered, individuals will receive a confirmation notice with an appointment time. Registered individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and remain in their vehicles during the vaccination clinic. Individuals scheduled for a second dose vaccine, must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card that was given to them during their first dose vaccination.