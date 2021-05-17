Georgia murder suspects apprehended, jailed in Hidalgo County

Three people wanted in the murder of a Venezuelan immigrant have been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center after being apprehended in Mexico.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed Monday that in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and officials in Matamoros, authorities coordinated the arrests of 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell, Georgia, 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega of Maboltin, Georgia, and 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

All three are charged with murder in connection to the death of Rosanna Delgado , a mother of two who was reported last seen in DeKalb County, Georgia, on April 16. She was reported missing out of Barrow County, Georgia, that same day, according to the GBI.

The Associated Press reports that she went missing after telling her husband she was picking up a fare in Atlanta and when her husband traced her whereabouts using her phone, he only found a bloody mask.

That agency reported that the Barrow County sheriff told a local newspaper that Delgado worked as a taxi driver.

Delgado was found murdered in a rental cabin in Cherry Log, which is in the north Georgia mountains in Gilmer County, according to the Associated Press.

The GBI has not disclosed how she was killed or whether investigators have determined a motive.

That agency said Colone had been traveling with her children, who were safely returned to family members in the United States.

“HSI has worked diligently to assist the GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office in this case and these arrests. The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office are very grateful for the support and efforts of HSI and all agencies involved in affecting these arrests,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities are still looking for Georgia resident Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, and Oklahoma resident Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, over their involvement in Delgado’s murder.

Garcia, Vega and Colone will remain jailed here until they are extradited.