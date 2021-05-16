3-vehicle crash leaves Hargill man dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning near Hargill.

The crash occurred at about 10:59 a.m. on FM 490 east of FM 493 near Hargill, according to DPS.

The agency’s preliminary investigation shows a red Dodge Ram and a white Chevrolet Silverado were traveling side by side westbound on FM 490 at a high rate of speed.

As those vehicles were traveling they approached a green Dodge Dakota that was on the shoulder facing eastbound on FM 490, and partially on the roadway.

“Driver of the Chevrolet was traveling westbound on the wrong side of the road (eastbound lane) of F.M. 490 at a high rate of speed next to the Dodge. Driver of the Chevrolet lost control and struck the Dodge Dakota,” the news release stated.

That vehicle veered into a ditch and rolled over.

The Dodge Ram then hit the Chevrolet, DPS stated.

“Driver of the Dodge Ram fled the scene and was later found at a nearby neighborhood. The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene and was brought back to the scene by family members,” a DPS news release stated.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Juan Flores, a 33-year-old Hargill resident who was a passenger in the Dakota, died.

DPS’ investigation is ongoing.