Valley reports five more COVID-19 deaths

Five more people died from COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, according to news releases from Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

Hidalgo County reported two deaths — an Edinburg woman in her 40s and a Weslaco man in his 70s — and 189 new cases of the disease. The death toll now stands at 2,850.

Health officials there also said 110 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19, with 40 of them in intensive care units.

At least 1,379 cases remain active in Hidalgo County.

Cameron County reported three deaths and 37 new cases, with 27 of them reported at shelters for unaccompanied minors and detention centers.

The deaths there included two Harlingen residents: a man in his 70s and another in his 90s. A Brownsville woman in her 60s also died.

Cameron’s death toll now stands at 1,644.