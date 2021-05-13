Top 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in the Valley

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Donna man recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List was arrested just a few days later.

Eric Munoz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 4, in Donna, during Operation Lone Star.

According to a news release, Munoz is affiliated with the Tango Blast Valluco gang. He was arrested by DPS Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers during a traffic stop. DPS said Munoz had drugs and cash in his possession at the time.

Munoz was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive in late April.

He was released from prison in 2017 and was placed on parole. He’d been wanted by authorities since Oct. 25, 2020, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest, according to the release. Previously, he had been convicted of multiple criminal offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. For additional information, view his captured bulletin.

DPS says it also arrested a second fugitive, Marcus Lee Torres, 39, in Snyder, Texas.