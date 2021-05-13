Photo Gallery: Mercedes family huddles in terror as wind rips roof off home

A family who lives on the outskirts of Mercedes has been left homeless after a powerful thunderstorm ripped the roof off their trailer home early Wednesday morning. The storm and its winds were so powerful, the family feared they would die before it was over.
Read the full story
. here
A pile of debris is stacked next to a home after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Ramiro Salinas walks next to his roof which blew off after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Ramiro Salinas point to were the roof was after high winds took it off the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A page in the Bible is opened on the dinner table over a roof which blew off after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before, Wednesday in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sandals rest in the debris near the door after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A pile of debris is stacked next to a home after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Ramiro Salinas points to a spot where him and his family sot shelter after the roof which blew off after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Ramiro Salinas walks in his home in witch the roof blew off after high winds and rain damaged homes and property the night before Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)