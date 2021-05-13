Former sheriff Omar Lucio and his chief deputy to serve as reserve deputy constables

Cameron County Commissioners Court approved the appointment of former Cameron County sheriff Omar Lucio and his chief deputy Gus Reyna to serve as reserve deputy constables for Precinct 2 Constable Abelardo Gomez Jr.

Both Lucio and Reyna approached Gomez asking if they could serve as reserve deputy constables with his office, Gomez said. They applied for the positions.

Gomez said the reason he decided to commission Lucio and Reyna is because they bring a wealth of knowledge to his office due to the years of experience they have in law enforcement.

“From time to time we have situations here that we have to run through legal (the county’s legal department) they may be new experiences for us, but they (Lucio and Reyna) are a good resource for me to have on call,” Gomez said.

Lucio served as Cameron County sheriff for five terms with Reyna by his side during those terms. Lucio also served as police chief for the city of Mercedes and was employed with the Harlingen Police Department for many years.

Gomez said since the positions that Lucio and Reyna are voluntary they will only be required to work three days a month with the Constable’s Office. Their duties will be the same as assignments made to those deputy constables in the office.

