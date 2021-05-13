Edinburg police chief files another lawsuit — this time against former chief

Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres has filed a second lawsuit.

At 12:09 p.m. Thursday, Torres filed litigation against the city of Edinburg, city council member and former police chief David White and former city manager Richard Hinojosa.

The chief previously filed a lawsuit May 5 against the city, alleging he is being fired for reporting Edinburg United Police Officers Association president Armando Celedon to the FBI over allegations of insurance fraud.

Torres is on administrative leave following an April 7 ruling by a neutral arbitrator that he discriminated against two police officers for union activity.

He was placed on administrative leave with pay April 12.

In the latest lawsuit, Torres complains of his January 10, 2020, five-day suspension without pay.

Torres complains he was not afforded an opportunity to respond to the allegations that are the basis of the suspension, which is contrary to city policies, according to the lawsuit.

Hinojosa, then-city manager, suspended Torres for failing to timely report domestic violence allegations against another former city manager levied by another former city employee.

“By that time, however, local newspapers and news stations had already been informed of Torres’s suspension without pay, and news stories across different platforms had already been published based on the incomplete and/or one-sided information contained in the City of Edinburg’s Disciplinary Form,” the lawsuit states.

Torres also complains about White, who he claims told him that he had “[gone] to the press” and “badmouthed” Torres because he didn’t believe Torres was qualified to be chief.

Torres claims that on April 4, 2020, White told several people at a barbecue that he was going to get the chief fired.

The chief also complains that White has demanded he hire certain people at the police department.

Torres alleges his First Amendment rights have been violated and that false allegations from White resulted in his January 2020 suspension.

He also alleges the city of Edinburg violated due course laws under the Texas Constitution when he allegedly wasn’t allowed to respond to the suspension.

Torres is seeking monetary relief of over $250,000 but not more than $1 million.

This story will be updated.