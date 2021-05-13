Brownsville to hold first, second dose Moderna clinic

The City of Brownsville will hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Friday, May 14, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building, 301 Mexico Blvd. The clinic will start at 8 a.m. and be held even if it’s raining.

Anyone who received a vaccine on Friday, April 16, is automatically registered for the clinic. Those who need their first vaccine need to register by visiting www.btxcares.com, or by calling the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012.

Health officials will distribute 1,000 Moderna vaccines.

Everyone scheduled for a second-dose vaccine, must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card that was given to them during their first dose vaccination.