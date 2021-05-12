San Benito woman dies from COVID-19

A San Benito woman in her 50s has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Wednesday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county to 1,640, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Wednesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 35 COVID-19 cases here, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 40,774.

The new cases include 26 individuals from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

The new cases include five children in the age group of 9 years old and younger, 20 people in the age group of 10 to 19, three people in their 20s, three people in their 30s, one person in his 40s, two people in their 60s and one person in his 70s, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 122 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 38,052.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Wednesday, 50.37% of the population 16 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 67.42% has received at least one dose. In addition, 71.35% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 82.96% has received at least one dose. For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.