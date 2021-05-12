RGV Livestock show still on despite some ‘major’ storm damage

MERCEDES — Despite some storm-related setbacks, the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show is scheduled to continue as planned Wednesday.

According to Board President Mike Risica, gates should open by 4 p.m.

“We did have some damage, actually some major damage in a bunch of places, but we’re going to be up and running by 4 o’clock today,” Risica said.

Risica added early Wednesday afternoon that people were working feverishly to put the showgrounds back in order but that they should be done in a matter of hours.

Professional bull riding and country crooner Matt Castillo are on tap for Wednesday evening.

“We are good to go,” Risica said. “The damage is being cleaned up, and we’re in good shape.”