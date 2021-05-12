CVS Health announced it will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and up.

The appointments are available at more than 5,600 pharmacy locations nationwide, including 485 CVS pharmacies in Texas.

Starting Thursday, May 13, CVS staff will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to kids as young as 12. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Walk-ins are also accepted.

U.S. health advisers have endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier in the week cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older.

But much of the nation was waiting for Wednesday’s recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many states will be shipping doses to pediatricians and even to schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.