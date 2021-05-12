Attempted murder fugitive booked into Hidalgo County jail

After nearly four years on the run, a 43-year-old man accused of attempting to kill two men in 2017 has been booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said on Facebook last Friday that deputies arrested Jose Maganez at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Maganez is charged with criminal attempted capital murder of two brothers, Edmundo Alvarez Flores and Jesus Adalverto Alvarez Flores.

Maganez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Tuesday.

Sheriff’s investigators say the shooting happened on May 27, 2017, in rural Donna in an area east of FM 493 on Mile 10 North near a green frame residence at 2221 Mile 10 North.

Deputies responded to the location after several tenants of that house reported hearing several gunshots fired in rapid succession.

Minutes later, Donna police called the sheriff’s office to say they were in an area north of Expressway 83 on FM 493 in reference to a red Chevrolet truck with gunshot holes and a blood-stained interior.

Donna police were with brothers, one of whom, Edmundo, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his face.

Jesus told investigators that he and his brother were driving on Mile 100 North when a dark gray extended cab Ford F-150 parked in the middle of the road, according to the affidavit.

“Jesus stated that a male subject got off holding a weapon and began to shoot at them. Jesus said that he turned the truck around to get away from the shooting,” the affidavit stated.

Investigators said Jesus tried to drive toward the expressway but had to stop because the truck had a flat tire.

“Sheriff’s investigators received information from a cooperative individual, that a person by the name of Jose (Maganez) was involved in the shooting, and that they ‘had hit a guy hard,’” the affidavit stated.

Authorities discovered the gray Ford F-150 the brothers said Maganez was driving at the time of the shooting was registered to the suspect, according to the affidavit.

On May 30, 2017, investigators went to Maganez’s house and spoke with Jose Fernando Zavala Renteria, who told them that Maganez called him on May 25, 2018, and said he had been involved in a shooting, authorities say.

Maganez fled to Mexico the next day, according to investigators.

The affidavit said that investigators obtained cellphone data and records from Maganez’s service provider that placed him at the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Authorities also called Maganez’s phone and spoke to the man.

“Jose said that he was in Mexico on the day of the … shooting. Sheriff’s Investigators have documented evidence that shows Jose (Maganez) was being untruthful of his whereabouts at the time of the shooting,” the affidavit stated.