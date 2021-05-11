Weslaco woman shot in suspected domestic dispute

A Weslaco woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after she was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The unnamed woman sustained a gunshot wound at about 3:44 p.m. at a residence on the 1800 block of 27th Street in south Weslaco, according to a tweet by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The incident does appear to stem from a domestic dispute,” said Sgt. Frank Medrano, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Her condition remains unknown.

Medrano said no one is currently in custody in relation to the shooting, but did not offer further details.

A spokesperson for the Weslaco Police Department said the department provided assistance to the sheriff’s office in responding to the scene, but added the sheriff’s office has taken the lead on the investigation.