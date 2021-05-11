The potential for severe weather in the Rio Grande Valley will continue on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a 70 % chance of rain that could also bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

The NWS reports rainfall amounts between 1 to 2 inches are possible.

The severe weather is courtesy of a cold front that was expected to make its way through the Valley late Tuesday night into early this morning. All eight southern-most counties in Texas are in the threat of severe thunderstorms, but the best chances to see severe weather were the counties of Zapata, Jim Hogg and Starr counties.

Severe hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter (quarter-sized) is the primary concern. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph were possible as well as torrential downpours with minor street flooding. Cloud to ground lightning is likely with the thunderstorms. While relatively unlikely, an isolated tornado could not be ruled out, the NWS reported.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s, while the overnight lows will be around 69 degrees.

There’s a 20 % chance of showers on Wednesday night with a 30 % chance of showers on Thursday.

Any rainfall the Valley receives will be welcomed since the majority of the area remains under either moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com