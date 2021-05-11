Below you will find all road closures which have been reported to us from government agencies.

McAllen

Where: IH-2 westbound entrance and exit ramps at 2nd Street and Ware Road

When: Tuesday, May 11, through Friday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why: Surface finishes along wall and railing

Where: Dove Avenue between N. 10th Street and N. 6th Street

When: Tuesday, May 11, through Friday, May 14, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Why: Storm sewer improvements

Where: Quamasia Avenue between N. 2nd Street and N. “C” Street

When: Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14

Why: Storm sewer improvements