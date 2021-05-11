By NAXIELY LOPEZ-PUENTE AND VALERIE GONZALEZ

PEÑITAS — The city’s chief of staff was arrested on a federal firearms charge Tuesday morning, according to an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ATF agents arrested Andres Morales sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday for violating 18 U.S. Code § 922(a)(6), ATF Special Agent Deon Washington of the Houston Division said. The arrest was first reported by the Progress Times.

Morales was the only person arrested for the charge, which makes it illegal “for any person in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of any firearm or ammunition from a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, licensed dealer, or licensed collector, knowingly to make any false or fictitious oral or written statement or to furnish or exhibit any false, fictitious, or misrepresented identification, intended or likely to deceive such importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector with respect to any fact material to the lawfulness of the sale or other disposition of such firearm or ammunition under the provisions of this chapter.”

Details about the nature of the alleged violation, however, were not disclosed.

Peñitas city attorney Jose “Pepe” Caso said the city was also trying to get more information about the accusations against Morales, who he said started working for the city in 2015 and earns a salary of about $60,000.

“Right now the city is not taking any action as far as his employment. We just haven’t been able to access any information on what it is that happened, but we know that he was detained,” Caso said. “We just don’t know if he’s being charged or what exactly.”

Caso said he and others were taken aback when they found out about the arrest.

“We’re all very surprised. He’s a great guy and this is kind of a weird deal,” Caso said. “I mean, we’re all very shocked.”

And with no official information to go on, city officials will wait to make any decisions on the matter, he added.

Public court records indicate Morales has a criminal record.

In March 2001, he pleaded guilty to possessing between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana. State District Judge Rose Guerra Reyna allowed him to receive deferred adjudication and he avoided a conviction.

In August 2006, he again pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. This time for more than 50 pounds, but less than 2,000 pounds of marijuana. State District Judge Fidencio Guerra Jr. sentenced him to five years community supervision.