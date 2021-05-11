Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County Tuesday, along with 137 new cases.

The two deaths were of an Edinburg woman in her 60s and a Mercedes man in his 50s, according to a news release issued by the county.

Their deaths raises the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 2,839.

Of the 137 new cases reported Tuesday, 89 are confirmed cases, 44 are probable, and 4 are suspected cases.

There are now a total of 58,892 confirmed cases, 28,958 probable cases, and 1,713 suspected cases in Hidalgo County for an overall total of 89,563.

Currently, 1,344 cases are considered active.

The county also noted that 116 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and, of those patients, 39 were being treated in an intensive care unit.