The City of Harlingen will hold a second dose Moderna vaccination clinic from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 14.

The drive-thru clinic is for area resident who received their first dose on April 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center. Remember to bring your vaccine cards.

Entrance to the convention center will will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. As usual, Brazil Road will be closed to thru traffic until 5 a.m. to discourage overnight parking.

All 1,000 people that received their first dose of Moderna on April 16 at the center are guaranteed the second dose.

The clinic is being held as a partnership between the city, Valley Baptist Medical Center, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, and Cameron County Public Health.