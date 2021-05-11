The sentencing date for former BISD Board of Trustees Vice President Sylvia P. Atkinson has been delayed for a fifth time.

Federal court documents state that Atkinson is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. signed a notice Tuesday resetting Atkinson’s sentencing.

Atkinson’s sentencing had been for May 18. Her original sentencing date had been set for Feb. 9 and was reset to April 20. It was then reset for May 4.

In November, a federal jury found Atkinson guilty on eight counts of bribery.

The eight counts of bribery are in connection with a movie project that was in the exploratory stages in February 2019 when she was vice president of the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees. The case began that December when a federal grand jury indicted her on bribery charges surrounding the purported movie project and a Feb. 12, 2019 board meeting.

Atkinson faces up to 45 years in prison and a fine that could total $2 million, in addition to any funds subject to forfeiture. Through her attorneys Atkinson said that she respectfully disagrees with the jury’s verdict and plans to appeal. She remains free on a $50,000 bond.

