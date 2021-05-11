The Cameron County Public Health Department reported an additional 78 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in the county to 40,708, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

The new cases include four children ages 9 and under, and six people ages 10 to 19. Two residents ages 70 to 79 were also reported.

The county did not report any additional COVID-19 related deaths. The current total of deaths is 1,637.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.