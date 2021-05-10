Man, 10-year-old boy killed in weekend crash

Harlingen Police say a late night accident between a sedan and a pickup claimed the life of two people.

Police say the accident happened on Sunday around midnight at the intersection of E. Harrison Avenue and 6th Street.

According to a news release, a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling westbound on Harrison Avenue when it collided with a white 2011 Buick Regal passenger car, which was traveling southbound on 6th Street.

The man driving the car died at the scene. Two of his passengers, a woman and a 10-year-old boy were transported to a hospital by EMS. The boy died at the hospital.

The man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital and later released.

Investigators say no charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.