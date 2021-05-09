Photo Gallery: UTRGV Class of 2021 celebrates in-person ceremony

The day dawned clear and bright as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates of 2021 took to the stage at 8 a.m. Saturday for the first in-person commencement ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began at the Brownsville campus.
Graduates social distance as they wait to walk the stage Saturday for the 8 a.m. commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Brownsville campus.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
College of Education graduate Kimberly Cerbin waves her diploma as she crosses the stage Saturday for the 8 a.m. commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Brownsville campus. The ceremony marked the first in-person commencement at the Brownsville campus since the COVID-19 pandemic began.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Graduate Norma Vargas laughs as her brother Jorge Vargas Jr., father Jorge Vargas Sr., sister-in-law Katia Cardiel and mother Margarita chant her name and wave around cutouts of her head Saturday after the 8 a.m. commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Brownsville campus.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Graduate Jovan Marquez sports a Texas flag mask with his graduation regalia Saturday for the 8 a.m. commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Brownsville campus.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Graduate Samantha E. Shears hugs her husband Alfonso Gomez and her father Leeroy Shears Saturday after walking the stage for the 8 a.m. commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Brownsville campus.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
College of Education graduates Zucely Gomez and Cynthia L. Gallegos pose for a photo together Saturday before the 8 a.m. commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Brownsville campus.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Denise Cathey is a photojournalist for the Brownsville Herald. She also pokes at data on occasion, tries (and sometimes fails) to keep her plants alive, and is ever in search of the ultimate cup of coffee. She can be reached at dcathey@brownsvilleherald.com.