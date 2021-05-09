Photo Gallery: UTRGV Class of 2021 celebrates in-person ceremony

By
Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald
-

The day dawned clear and bright as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates of 2021 took to the stage at 8 a.m. Saturday for the first in-person commencement ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began at the Brownsville campus.

Read the full story here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR