Mexican Mafia gang member exchanges gunfire with DPS in Starr County

A Mexican Mafia gang member shot at state troopers Friday night after a traffic stop in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a news release, DPS said the incident started at about 11:12 p.m. on FM 1430 and Old Casita Road in Rio Grande City.

A state trooper tried to stop a white Infiniti passenger car for a traffic violation.

The individual did not stop and a pursuit involving multiple troopers began, DPS stated.

When the driver did stop, behind a residence on FM 1430 and Old Casita Road, DPS said he exited his vehicle and began firing at troopers who returned gunfire.

None of the troopers were hit.

The man, 41-year-old Mauricio Isaias Mendoza, ran into a wooded area before being apprehended.

DPS is charging him with three counts of criminal attempt capital murder and a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is also wanted for a parole violation.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.