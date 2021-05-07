Power outage in North McAllen causes traffic jams 

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

McAllen city crews were able to restore power to eight of the 12 intersections, city officials announced Friday afternoon.

Crews, however, continue to work on the following roadways:

>> 23rd Street and Trenton Road

>> 23rd Street and Zinnia Avenue

>> 2nd Street and Zinnia Avenue

>> 10th Street and Robin Avenue

ORIGINAL STORY

McAllen city crews are working to restore power at 12 major intersections in North McAllen, the city announced in a news release about 2 p.m. Friday.

“Please be advised that the signal lights listed below are temporarily off due to power outage in the areas.,” the release said. “Traffic Staff is currently working to put them back in function.”

Drivers in the area were reporting major traffic jams.

The affected roadways are listed below.

>> Bicentennial Blvd and Nolana Avenue

