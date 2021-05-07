LA FERIA — The city of La Feria will soon have an additional waterline.

The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation commemorated the new waterline, measuring 14,100 feet long, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at 11 a.m.

The project will bring service to residents in the rural communities of Santa Rosa and La Feria. The improvements are being constructed along Clark Road, Kansas City Road and Tio Cano Road from FM 506 to Parker Road.

Representing North Alamo Water Supply were Steve Krenek, President of the Board of Directors, and Steven Sanchez, General Manager.

Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz and Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza were also in attendance, along with representatives from the La Feria Police Department and La Feria Fire Department.

La Feria residents and those of neighboring cities attended the ceremony to learn more about the project and what it will mean to their communities.

Sanchez explained the corporation centralizes on the rural water system and provides safe potable water to those communities.

The coverage area goes from Harlingen to cities like San Perlita, Raymondville, Sebastian, Santa Rosa and now, La Feria.

“We are truly a regional water system. We have about 52,000 connections and produce 36 million gallons of water per day,” Sanchez said.

“We are the third largest water company in the Valley,” he said.

Sanchez welcomed guests at the presentation and directed them to where they could apply to receive water service.

However, clearances from government entities about services are still to be discussed, he said.

Ruiz agreed with Sanchez that the area of La Feria and Santa Rosa is one of the poorest and most rural precincts in the state in need of utility services.

“Geographically we have the biggest precinct in Cameron County. We have been through a lot. A pandemic, a freeze, a hurricane,” Ruiz said.

“There is a lot of need in our communities, whether it is drainage or access to water, road issues, Wi-Fi for students. I know this project will help close the gap to access to water,” he said.

Rosalinda Taguilas, 68, has been a resident of La Feria all her life.

Taguilas attended the ribbon-cutting because she was interested in learning about getting potable water.

“I am all in favor; we all need it. We live near a lake, and our well water seems to be getting worse in quality. The residents around here need it, and I am happy they decided to expand out here,” she said.