A 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of causing a fatal wrong way crash on U.S. Highway 281 last Tuesday was rescued from his burning vehicle by three people he’s accused of crashing into.

Tyrone Dewayne Amos, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, made a first appearance at Edinburg Municipal Court Thursday.

Edinburg police allege he was intoxicated while driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 281 Tuesday when he crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram, causing a wreck involving three vehicles that resulted in Victor Bazan Jr.’s death.

The crash happened at 4:35 a.m. in the 14000 block of North Expressway 281.

Three witnesses at the scene pulled Amos from his burning vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit for the man’s arrest.

According to witnesses driving northbound, headlights heading southbound appeared “all of a sudden” before Amos’ vehicle hit the Dodge Ram head-on and clipped one of the witness’ Ford F150.

Bazan, who died at the scene, was with his wife, who suffered a broken arm, broken leg and a swollen left eye with a laceration, according to the affidavit.

“Officer Martinez will testify that he then spoke with Amos who was laying on his left side without a shirt in the back seat of a white Ram pickup. Officer Martinez will testify that Amos stated he was drinking downtown and was faded,” the affidavit says.

Another person, aside from Bazan’s wife, was in and out of consciousness and taken to the hospital. She had fractured ribs and fluid in her lungs, according to police.

On Wednesday, police say Amos confessed to drinking beer, taking shots and smoking marijuana in downtown McAllen.

He remains jailed on $400,000 in bonds.