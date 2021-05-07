Hidalgo Co. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 176 new cases

There were two more deaths due to COVID-19-related complications and 176 more people tested positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County reported Friday.

The two deceased county residents include a McAllen woman in her 50s and an Edinburg woman over 70 years old, according to a news release issued by the county. Their deaths raise the county’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,834 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 176 cases reported Friday, 93 are confirmed, 52 are probable and 31 are suspect.

The county now has a total of 58,777 confirmed cases, 28,863 probable cases, and 1,683 suspected cases. Currently, 1,347 cases are considered active

Additionally, the county reported there were 124 COVID-19 patients at hospitals, with 46 of those patients receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.