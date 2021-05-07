Harlingen man dies from COVID-19 related causes

A Harlingen man in his 50s has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Friday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,637, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Friday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 here. This number includes 16 cases reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, the health department said.

This raises the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 40,630.

The new cases include five children in the age group of 9 years old and younger, 17 people in the age group of 10 to 19, nine people in their 20s, eight people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 70s and one person in her 80s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos and San Benito.

There have also been an additional 72 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 37,753.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within the communities, the statement said. As of Friday, 46.46% of the population 16 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 65.93% has received at least one dose, according to the statement.

In addition, 69.23% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 82.18% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.