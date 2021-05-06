A driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on a highway while intoxicated and caused a five-car crash that killed one person and sent six to the hospital was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Tyrone Dewayne Amos, 29, was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault Thursday afternoon at the Edinburg Municipal Court.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning and shuttered the northbound lanes of North Expressway 281 near Farm-To-Market Road 490 until Tuesday afternoon, Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider said.

Edinburg police officers responded to a call of a major crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 16000 block of North Expressway 281.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered five vehicles had collided.

According to the release, detectives learned the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, later identified as Amos, was driving south on the northbound lanes of the expressway. Then, Amos crashed head-on with a Dodge pick-up truck, according to authorities.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash, including a Chevy Malibu. The driver of that vehicle died as a result of their injuries, while six other people were sent to a hospital.

Details about the medical condition of the other drivers were not clear as of press time Wednesday.

Amos was initially hospitalized after the fatal wreck and was charged after being released from the hospital.

In total, Amos’ bond was set at $400,000 — $200,000 for intoxication manslaughter and $100,000 for each count of intoxication assault.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Amos could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.